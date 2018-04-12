Cisco launches Blueprint for Digital Education

Education is changing. Around the country and the world, students are no longer confined to traditional learning environments. They’re learning from anywhere, on any device, in ways that reimagine what’s possible. Teachers and researchers are innovating faster than ever. Advancements in pedagogy, evaluation, and student engagement are improving education daily. But challenges—old and new—threaten progress and jeopardize student success. In line with its commitment to help colleges and universities improve how students connect, engage, learn, and succeed, Cisco today announced a Blueprint for Digital Education at the Cisco® Digital Education Summit at The Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad.

The Blueprint for Digital Education is based on Cisco’s highly secure core network and unified voice, video, and wireless communications, which are protected by state-of-the-art security solutions and lay the framework for connected campuses, empowered educators, informed administrators, and students who have the tools they need for success in a new digital world.

Commenting on the launch of the Blueprint for Digital Education at the Summit, Sudhir Nayar, Managing Director, Commercial Sales, Cisco India and SAARC, said, “Students today are hyper-connected technology users. They have high expectations that are constantly changing. As the world of education continues to change, educators must adapt to evolving expectations and benchmarks. By offering educators and students more ways to connect, engage, manage, and succeed, the Cisco Blueprint for Digital Education aims to help colleges and universities create a completely integrated digital environment that meets the high expectations of today’s students.”

With approximately 30 percent of India’s current population in the age group of 0 to 15 years, the education sector in India is poised to witness significant growth in the years to come and will play a key role in making sure of India’s growth in those years. However, India’s education system, which consists of more than 1.5 million schools, 750 universities, 35,500 colleges, and 260 million students, already faces challenges such as capacity, scale, and quality. They will be under considerable pressure to meet the requirements and expectations of next-generation students.