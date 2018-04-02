BlazeClan achieves AWS Financial Services Competency Status

BlazeClan Technologies announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency status. This designation recognizes BlazeClan for delivering robust solutions on AWS to help organizations in the financial domain to manage critical issues pertaining to the industry, such as risk management, core systems implementations, data management, navigating compliance requirements, and establishing governance models. In addition, nurturing our clients in the AWS cloud platform allows them to innovate faster, simplify infrastructure needs, and scale quickly.

“BlazeClan is proud to be one of the first APN partners in India to achieve AWS Financial Services Competency status,” said Varoon Rajani, CEO at BlazeClan Technologies. “Our team is dedicated to helping customers in the financial services industry achieve their business goals by leveraging the agility of AWS.”

Achieving the AWS Financial Services Competency differentiates BlazeClan as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly in the AWS Cloud Environment. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.

“We believe in the potential of technology to build a large scale, sustainable business. BlazeClan’s expertise in managing cloud security through their Cloud Management Platform along with their adherence to financial services security compliances ensures 24/7 monitoring and managing AWS infrastructure. Furthermore, providing us with the capability of pushing digital services closer to our customers. I’m happy that BlazeClan has joined the elite group of AWS Financial Services Competency partners.” says Rakesh Bhatt, COO at Bajaj Finance Ltd.

The year -2018, has indeed begun with a great start as BlazeClan has acquired another feather in the cap by crossing 100 AWS Certification distinction. The achievement is a result of continuous dedication showcased by BlazeClan for ensuring operational efficiencies and improves customer experience. Attaining the 100 AWS Certification milestone also highlights our spirit of customer obsession and consistent business growth.

Deepak Kagliwal, Director and Head of Sales and Marketing at BlazeClan Technologies says “Our pursuit in working with new technology has enabled us to achieve 100 AWS Certification distinction as employees with multiple AWS Certifications are preferred by our customers. In addition, with the right workforce, BlazeClan provides expertise in assisting customers to migrate and optimize their cloud infrastructure on AWS.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. Contact us today to discuss your use case or to learn more about AWS cloud service.