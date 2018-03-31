Bitdefender Continues Exceling in Independent Tests, Winning Six AV-TEST 2017 Awards

Bitdefender corporate and home-user products won Best Protection 2017 and Best Performance 2017 awards for outstanding defense against online threats and minimal impact on system resources.

GravityZone Endpoint Security and Bitdefender Internet Security each won both awards after a year of rigorous testing by AV-TEST, the globally prominent independent analysis and testing firm.

This is the fourth straight year that Bitdefender’s solutions have won AV-TEST’s Best Performance Award, proving once again that Bitdefender’s Best Protection technologies are having the lowest influence on the system speed.

Last month, Bitdefender won another important industry recognition, AV-Comparatives’ Product of the Year award, after scoring Advanced+ ratings in tests throughout 2017 covering the categories of Real World Protection, Performance, Malware Protection, False Alarms and Malware Removal.