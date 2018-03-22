Aurionpro bags Rajasthan Government’s prestigious Smart City Initiative ‘3D City’ Jaipur project

Aurionpro Solutions informed the stock exchange that its Government Services Group has won the Rajasthan Government’s innovative project for designing and developing the nation’s very first ‘3D City’ model for the city of Jaipur. Valued at INR 180 Cr plus, the key objective of this innovative project is to establish a mechanism – which would strengthen the decision making process for city administrators with impact assessment, through an array of simulations.

With this pioneering project, Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to launch the 3D model in a geographic information system (GIS) environment. This 3D system, pegged to be a part of a unified state-wide GIS enabled decision support system, will provide the city administration with a holistic view for all concerned city development departments to work in unison. This Smart City project covering 3,000 Sq. Km. of Jaipur region is spread around 3 census towns namely Jaipur, Bagru & Chomu. It is aimed at streamlining disaster recovery initiatives and tourism planning while also aiding the planning and execution of large-scale projects such as infrastructure development and town planning.

Rajcomp Info Services Ltd (RISL), a state government-owned company had selected Aurionpro, a recognized leader known for its expertise and experience across various leading government projects and initiatives, through an open bidding process for designing and developing the 3D City model for Jaipur. As a Systems Integrator, Aurionpro would deploy Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform, designed to enable the powering of 3D realistic virtual experiences. Given the mission critical nature of this project, Aurionpro will implement this project with its proven engineering and implementation skills to develop the country’s very first robust 3D city model including 3D maps of the city of Jaipur. This 3D platform will primarily support the city planning and administration initiatives as well as aid the research and development initiatives.

Yogesh Songadkar, VP and Head, Technologies for Government Business said that Implementation of the solution can be a topmost layer of the Smart City plan. “The 3D project will create a ‘digital twin’ – a digital replica of physical assets, processes and systems that can be used for various purposes – of Jaipur. This is the most innovative thought of GoR which, in turn, can be used effectively in future developments.”

Sanjay Bali, EVP and Head for Government Business, Aurionpro, said: “We are very excited and humbled on being chosen by the Government of Rajasthan for executing such a pioneering project of national importance. I congratulate Government of Rajasthan for leading the initiative in the country. Aurionpro has always been at the forefront, partnering with government departments in their Digital India initiatives. This is a very innovative project by the Rajasthan Government aimed at establishing a digital Smart City model for streamlining city administration and enabling future developments.