Aruba Advances Mobile First Architecture to Enable Autonomous Networking and the Smart Digital Workplace

Aruba advanced its Mobile First Architecture with the introduction of new innovations in AI-powered analytics and assurance to enable autonomous networking, as well as partnerships to deliver smarter workplace experiences.

To help IT organizations enhance the user experience and ensure business resilience as they continue to adopt mobility, IoT and cloud, Aruba has introduced NetInsight, an artificial intelligence (AI) based analytics and assurance solution for optimizing network performance. Additionally, Aruba has added a new category of smart digital workplace partners to the ArubaEdge Technology Partner Program including corporate real estate (CRE) leaders, connected furniture companies, and technology vendors, to deliver next-generation workplace experiences that securely support IoT, building automation, and personalized, location-based services for guests and employees.

Today, IT organizations are challenged with managing highly dynamic, unpredictable environments with tools that were designed to manage infrastructure, and not to enhance the user experience. IT professionals require modern tools that proactively stay ahead of performance issues, deliver insights into possible causes, and recommend configuration changes that optimize the network before impacting users or the business.

To address this challenge, Aruba has expanded the analytics and assurance capabilities of its Mobile First Architecture with its new NetInsight solution. NetInsight uses machine learning to continuously monitor the network, deliver insights in the event of anomalies, and then recommends how best to optimize the network for today’s mobile-first employees and workplace-critical IoT devices, based on data that is specific to user connectivity and RF performance attributes.

Aruba customer, The University of Washington, is keenly focused on providing a positive user experience at its campuses, hospitals, and clinics. With more than 12,000 Wi-Fi access points and over 150,000 devices on the network daily, performance management challenges due to size, unpredictable usage patterns and a wide range of performance stringent applications, are a real concern.

“Today’s digital campuses and hospitals are increasingly dependent on complex applications, smart devices and mobile users who expect to have connectivity everywhere.” said David Morton, Director, Networks and Telecommunications at the University of Washington. “Using Aruba Net Insight, we have access to network data with flow visualizations and actionable analytics that help us make critical decisions about where expanded and new coverage is needed – such as outdoor Wi-Fi for new construction. We can also validate the before and after impacts of network change so that we can proactively deliver the best possible user experience.”