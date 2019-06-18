WD Unveils Latest SSD Portfolio That Delivers Top Line Performance For PC Users

Western Digital Corporation showcased its portfolio of Solid-State Drives for consumers in India. The SSDs provide consumers with super-fast, performance-oriented, reliable storage solutions that deliver focused benefits to audiences across price segments. The company also announced the availability in India of its new high-performance WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD with powerful speed, top-tier performance and Western Digital’s 3D NAND technology, at the event.

Built on Western Digital’s own 3D NAND technology the WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD houses up to 2TB capacity on a single-sided M.2 form factor and is also available with an integrated heatsink to help maintain speed and optimum temperature. Crafted with perfection, the enhanced drive provides exceptional performance that accelerates gaming, to deliver the bandwidth and address the multi-tasking demands of users requiring high-performance computing. It helps gamers, video-editors, and other users navigate several challenges including higher performance demands and provide top-level transfer speeds for large file sizes, eventually giving a boost to the system’s overall responsiveness.

Speaking on the announcement, Khalid Wani, Director– Channel Sales India, Western Digital, said, “We have witnessed a gradual shift towards SSDs among consumers with a rising demand for high-end computing systems. Our SSD product portfolio is spread across categories, and caters to every consumer segment, whether it is the high-end gamer or even the first time PC buyer. The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD is built to deliver unrivaled performance with an architecture designed for gaming and other high-performance activities. We hope the gaming community and high-performance PC enthusiasts across the country, take this opportunity to optimize their PCs into performance beasts, and enjoy a computing performance which is at par to none.”

Additionally, the SSD features up to 515,000 random-read and 560,000 random-write IOPS (for 1TB model) for extreme throughput, allowing the SSD to manage multi-threaded applications and data-intensive environments. This eventually enables higher responsiveness when accessing multiple files in various locations to load new levels or games efficiently while saving in-game progress during gameplay.

Speaking of Western Digital’s focus on expanding the SSD market, Jaganathan Chelliah – Director, India Marketing, Western Digital said, “There is a healthy growth in high performance PCs fueled by increasing interest in gaming. Western Digital WD Black and WD Blue SSDs based on the latest NVMe technology offer top level performance to gamers and creative professionals. SSDs give a performance boost even on every day computing needs. WD Blue SSDs delivers high performance with efficient power consumption. It’s a perfect solution for creative professionals and content creators. “

Western Digital’s SSD storage solutions are designed to improve read speeds up to 3470MB/s (for 1TB model). The SSD range comprises of the WD Black NVMe SSD, WD Blue SSD and WD Green SATA SSD. The WD Black SSD caters to the high-end performance PC enthusiast, while the WD Blue SSD offers high end performance for mainstream PCs.

Western Digital continues to provide Indian customers with state-of-the-art data storage solutions through their extensive range of products and services at compelling price to ensure consumers have a reliable way to preserve their valuable data. The company strives to continue to deliver many such innovative products which deliver the latest technology while keeping the consumer’s best interest in mind.