TP-Link Launches 4G+ Cat6 AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router, Archer MR600

TP-Link released its first 4G+ Router – Archer MR600, which supports higher LTE level networks with warp downlink speed of up to 300 Mbps. With the popularization of LTE-Advanced networks, 3G/4G routers have become a more convenient and cost-effective choice, freeing network access from the traditional Ethernet cable layout. To meet the needs for higher bandwidth and stability, Archer MR600 combines a Qualcomm X12 LTE Modem, 802.11 ac Wi-Fi and fully gigabit Ethernet ports together to offering a consummate solution for high speed internet access everywhere with 4G/3G access.

Archer MR600 adopts a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 Modem to boost transfer speeds while ensuring dependable network stability. Compared to previous 3G/4G routers, Archer MR600 additionally supports Band5(850 MHz) and Band28(700 MHz) for greater compatibility, allowing it to work with all leading telcos like Jio, Vodafone, Airtel etc. In order to perfectly deliver a 4G+ transmission experience to our clients, TP-Link also integrates AC1200 dual band Wi-Fi into this elegant router. Lag-free connections are ensured for up to 64 devices at once, making it one of the best choices for a data-abundant lifestyle.

According to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association, Category 6 has taken part 44% of all subscribed commercial networks and is already the most pervading UE Category in use. Archer MR600 takes full of advantage of its cutting-edge 4G+ Category 6 network to deliver download speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Share your 4G LTE network with multiple Wi-Fi devices and enjoy uninterrupted HD movies, rapid file downloads, and smooth video chats.“ Considering the growth in 4G deployments and to empower our partners to be on the forefront, TP-Link has launched Archer MR600, an ideal WiFi solution to be used at ATM, retail fuel pump, automation, surveillance, remote branch office connectivity etc ” said, Sanjay Sehgal, Senior Vice President, SMB & Telco.

With the increased downlink rate, the traditional 100 Mbps Ethernet ports would cause greater bandwidth waste, limiting the applications with heavy transferring traffic. In contrast, Archer MR600 – with its fully gigabit Ethernet ports – provides remarkable speed and reliable connections for high-intensive wired devices; such as your smart TV, game consoles, NAS, and more.

Use in conjunction with TP-Link OneMesh products, to enjoy a more flexible and cost-effective Mesh network and a single Wi-Fi name throughout your home. Connect a OneMesh Range Extender or Powerline Adapter* with the router to extend your home network as you wish. OneMesh™ intelligently connects mobile devices to your router or extenders, whichever provides a seamless connection. The OneMesh™ router and extenders share a single Wi-Fi name so you stay connected to your network in every room. Enjoy an uninterrupted connection as you move throughout your home.