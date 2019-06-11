Tenda Introduces Two New PoE Switches

Tenda launched two powerful switches namely TEF1105P-4-38W and TEG1109P-8-102W. The TEF1105P-4 (38W) is a 5-Port 10/100 Mbps Desktop Switch with 4-Port PoE & 1 Uplink port, whereas the TEG1109P-8 (102W) is a 9-Port Gigabit Desktop Switch with 8-Port PoE & 1Giga uplink port. Both these switches specialize in handling high megapixel data traffic very efficiently.

The TEG1109P-8 (102W) is a gigabit unmanaged lightning protection PoE switch developed specifically for building Gigabit WLAN and HD camera monitoring network. The switch is equipped with 9 Port 10/100/1000M Base-T Ethernet RJ45 ports with 6KV lightning-proof. Every single port supports MDI/MDIX and wired speed. PoE ports support IEEE802.3at/af standard while detecting and recognizing the IEEE802.3at/af standard power device automatically. Through conventional Cat 5e/ Cat6 twisted-pair cable, power can be transmitted along with data for AP, IP Camera, and IP Phone. With features like PoE dynamic power, flexible extend network without being limited by the power line layout, plug and play, and easier configuration. The TEG1109P-8-(102W) helps SMB, hotels, shopping malls and schools to build a highly secure and reliable network of wireless coverage and HD monitoring.

The TEF1105P-4 (38W) is a budget-friendly PoE switch that offers 5 Port 10/100 Mbps Base-TX RJ45 ports. The ports and embedded power can provide lightning protection of up to 6kV. It also provides PSE short-circuiting protection, PoE overloading, power over temperature, over voltage and surges current protection. Ports 1-4 comply with the IEEE802.3af power supply standards. The entire switch offers a maximum PoE power output of 35W, whereas each port offers a maximum PoE power output of 15W. The ports can be used to supply power to and exchange data with APs and IP cameras. With the extend mode enabled, the transmission distance of both power and data will extend up to 250m (10Mbps), this function can replace the extender and parts of the fiber. It will extend the distance of the whole system and save the cost of the project.

Commenting on the launch Mr. John Dong, Director-Tenda India says, “Our PoE switches are super capable of handling real high definition data (pictures & videos) traffic. Tenda India is at the service of the surveillance industry.”