Sophos Adds Predictive Artificial Intelligence Capabilities to Sophos Home Premium for PC

Sophos announced the latest version of Sophos Home Premium for PC with predictive artificial intelligence malware detection. Leveraging the same AI technology built into Sophos’ enterprise security products used around the globe, Sophos Home Premium for PC can detect and block both known and unknown malware before it executes. In addition to predictive AI, Sophos Home Premium for PC includes new real-time protection against application and OS exploits and stops cybercriminals from controlling trusted apps, abusing unpatched vulnerabilities to gain access to a system, or stealing credentials. With these new features, plus the advanced anti-ransomware capabilities and other protections already included, Sophos Home Premium for PC protects against the widest range of constant and always evolving cyber threats.

“Over the past year, more than a third of Sophos Home Premium users have had at least one malware attack blocked and nearly a quarter have been protected from an exploit-based attack,” said John Shier, senior security expert at Sophos. “As cybercriminals’ attack methods have become more sophisticated, consumers just as much as businesses need cybersecurity solutions that stay a step ahead with advanced and proactive defenses. By providing the same artificial intelligence technology offered in Sophos business products, we are bringing an unparalleled level of cybersecurity to consumers at home.”

“Since the launch of Sophos Home Premium in February 2018, Sophos has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers looking for business-grade PC and Mac security to protect themselves and their families at home,” said Dean Mekkawy, product manager at Sophos. “Consumers today need a personalized mix of protection for their diverse home devices, tailored to the different and unique security needs for PCs and Macs. The latest versions of Sophos Home Premium deliver the highest levels of protection against the most prevalent threats affecting their devices.”

To keep consumers up to date on all of the latest cybersecurity threats, all Sophos Home customers will also now have access to the Sophos Home Security Center. The cybersecurity knowledge base will serve as a resource for all users to better understand how to protect themselves. The Security Center will include a glossary of common cybersecurity terms as well as educational articles on prevalent threats such as ransomware and phishing.

Sophos Home customers are also encouraged to subscribe to the news channel Naked Security by Sophos, where the latest security news is presented in a simple to understand format, with tips and advice for staying secure online.