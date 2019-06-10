Skybox Security Bags Best Vulnerability Management Solution Award

Skybox Security won the prestigious SC Awards Europe 2019 for Best Vulnerability Management. The announcement was made at the SC AwardsGala in London, presented by SC Media. In addition, Skybox took home the SC Award for Best Risk and Security Policy Management in the 2019 US ceremony, as well as the 2018 US and Europe ceremonies. The recognition of Skybox as a best-in-class vulnerability management solution is of particular importance as it takes a unique approach to solve challenges typical in scan-and-patch programs.

Skybox Vulnerability Control not only provides all of these capabilities in a single solution, but also intelligently automates these processes to move through the work-flow from discovery to targeted action the same day.

“Being different can be a blessing and curse,” said Skybox VP Products Amrit Williams. “On one hand, our unique way of handling vulnerability management has filled a need in enterprise security programs that’s long been ignored and, for that, we’re extremely proud of our solution. On the other, being in a class of your own can make it hard to gain recognition for what you’re doing. While we’ve been a finalist in this SC Award category many times before, the win shows that the mindset is shifting, and the insights we provide to vulnerability exposure and exploitability are paramount to reducing risk in the face of an increasingly hostile threat environment, compliance initiatives and constant change.”

“The Vulnerability Management Award win is fantastic news,” said Gidi Cohen, CEO and Founder of Skybox. “Using network context and attack simulation to find risk exposures was the original product that started Skybox back in 2002, and it was a big deviation from the scanning approaches that were around at the time and are still in use today. We’ve continued to hone this product line, adding in capabilities to manage risk in cloud networks and reduce exposures in industrial control systems, and, overall, to simplify the answer of ‘what do I fix today?’ Recognition of our unique approach from a gold standard like SC Media is great validation and much appreciated.”