R&M’s solutions for Faster WLAN with Existing Cabling

R&M is showing real estate managers an inexpensive way to faster data traffic. They can use the existing cabling to increase bandwidth enormously in the future. This is of relevance for the forthcoming step from 10 to 25 Gigabit Ethernet in local data networks. Future wireless LAN generations and distributed antenna systems require the higher bandwidth for data traffic in buildings.

“R&M’s shielded Cat. 6A RJ45 connection modules which have already been installed thousands of times are perfect for use with 25 Gigabit Ethernet. They have exceptional performance headroom,” says R&M Market Manager LAN Cabling, Matthias Gerber. Today, clients often install the Cat. 6A RJ45 modules with shielded Cat. 7A AWG22 cables. “This combination satisfies the new standard for transmitting 25 Gigabit Ethernet over 30 meters. That means: The installation is future-proof. With existing cabling and connections, users can quickly get into the next fastest Ethernet generation,” says Matthias Gerber.

To date, 10 Gigabit Ethernet was seen as the fastest data transmission on copper cabling. The 25 Gigabit Ethernet Consortium adopted the standard for the higher speed in 2017. At the end of 2018, the ISO/IEC published the technical report TR11801-9905 which describes the requirements made of existing installations. “The Cat. 6A and Cat. 7A range, which R&M offers for Class EA installations, satisfies these requirements from the beginning, “explains Matthias Gerber.

R&M expects the demand for bandwidth to continue to increase in local data networks. Cellular phone networks are the driving force in this. The next generation of wireless LAN access points requires faster connections than 10 Gigabit Ethernet. Then there are the distributed antenna systems which will distribute 5G services in large buildings. This technology also requires high-performance cabling to the antennas. R&M assumes that bandwidth in the 20 Gigabit Ethernet area and above will have to be covered. R&M recommends: “Local data networks should always be planned so that they can serve the fastest applications. The solution from R&M is already ready for 25 Gigabit Ethernet.”