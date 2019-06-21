R&M Cabling for Smart Buildings

Smart buildings can only be smart if all digital organs can communicate with each other without any barriers. This is something pointed out by Reichle & De-Massari (R&M), the globally active developer and provider of cabling systems for high-quality network infrastructures, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland. In a recent statement, R&M emphasizes: “The idea of the smart building is based on a uniform nerve structure and a common language in the form of structured cabling for data networks and the Internet Protocol.”

Currently R&M is providing increasing amounts of information on the important role of cabling for intelligent buildings. “We want investors, architects, planners, installers and system integrators to be able to really get going. They need to know that they are creating a durable basis for future-proof digitalized building automation.”

R&M argues: “Uniform, application-neutral and manufacturer-independent connectivity can replace what has to date been the standard separation of IT and field bus components. The whole building is then speaking one language. Furthermore this simplifies installation and maintenance. Material and operating expenses decrease.”

R&M is giving the real estate world an all-in-one package for networking smart buildings. It unites the cabling for local data networks (LAN) and the Ethernet or Internet protocol (Ethernet/IP) with related technologies. This includes Wireless LAN, Power over Ethernet (PoE) and Single Pair Ethernet (SPE). This symbiosis leads to All over IP (digital building automation exclusively over the Internet Protocol).

For R&M, new installation concepts such as the digital ceiling are of central significance here. “With digital ceiling, we are extending the data network like a honeycomb on the ceiling throughout the entire building to be able to connect devices to building automation. The concept consists of zones with pre-installed connecting points (service outlets) in the ceiling. R&M provides sophisticated installation solutions for precisely this purpose. They make the building ‘ready for intelligence’,” explains R&M Market Manager Matthias Gerber. Real estate managers or tenants can then make use of the digitization with ‘Plug and Play’ – fit for purpose, without barriers, fast and at low cost. The only thing left to do is plug in network switches, sensors, controls, WLAN access points and other distributed building services.