RAH Infotech Appointed National VAD for Check Point in India

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has appointed RAH Infotech, India’s fastest growing value-added technology distributor, as the National Distributor for its complete product portfolio.

RAH Infotech’s expertise in the fields of networking, security and data protection will be fully leveraged in this relationship. RAH Infotech has been providing world class IT solutions to a large number of channel partners and enterprises in India and SAARC countries. RAH Infotech ensures best-of-breed technologies and services must be delivered to end customers through their strong channel partner ecosystem across seven locations in India, Singapore, UAE, UK, US and Netherlands.

Visibly elated with the tie-up, Ashok Kumar, Managing Director at RAH Infotech said, “With the acceleration of technologies, such as SMAC, IOT etc., organizations need modern approach with such solutions and products for network and application security. With Check Point, we will offer a comprehensive and advanced protection against new age cyber-attacks across networks, cloud and mobile. We are happy that with Check Point we will address the ever growing challenges in the digital era.”

Bhaskar Bakthavatsalu, Managing Director at Check Point India & SAARC said, “We are excited to appoint RAH Infotech as our National Distributor. Through RAH Infotech, we will be offering a comprehensive and advanced Cybersecurity solutions to fight against advanced cyber-attacks in the digitally connected world.”

RAH Infotech has come a long way in a short span of time and today is a synonym to a trusted VAD entity in India. The company is committed to helping its partners choose, configure, and deliver the industry’s premium products across almost every vertical market in India.