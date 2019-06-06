Poly Launches Polycom Studio Business Class Video Conferencing Solution

Plantronics announced the availability of its new plug-and-play video bar, Polycom Studio in India. Today’s open office spaces have resulted in an explosion of smaller meeting spaces, or “huddle rooms”. But of an estimated 32 million huddle rooms globally, only two percent of those spaces include equipment for video conferencing, which is becoming increasingly important for the mobile workforce. And, while the rooms may be small, the ideas that businesses are counting on coming out of those rooms are anything but. Polycom Studio’s HD audio and video clarity brings boardroom capability to even the smallest of spaces.

Bringing premium performance to huddle spaces everywhere, Polycom Studio delivers business-class audio and video capabilities in an easy-to-use USB video bar. With Studio, teams can experience a new level of meeting engagement, with automatic camera tracking that zooms in on the conference participant who is speaking. This easy-to-use USB video bar takes the frustration out of the typical huddle room video conference and replaces it with user-friendly experiences.

Talking about the launch of Polycom Studio, Ankur Goel, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Poly, said,“Thanks to the rise in the number of remote workers, the culture of flexibility and open knowledge sharing among employees, the way that the workforce collaborate in the modern workspace has evolved significantly. Today’s employees want technologies which can be easily used in smaller meeting spaces, or “huddle rooms”, where groups of 2-6 can escape the noise to collaborate, often with coworkers in other locations. Polycom Studio addresses the huddle room needs of the modern office and lets everyone get in the game of quality video conferencing. Its HD audio and video clarity brings boardroom capability to even the smallest of spaces.”

With a simple USB connection, any PC or Mac can leverage the power of Polycom Studio to elevate audio and video meeting experiences. Its patented NoiseBlock and Acoustic Fence technologies reduce or eliminate distracting noise from office environments for professional-sounding communications. Automatic speaker tracking focuses on whoever is speaking within an ultra-wide 120-degree field of view. With 4K resolution and 5x electronic zoom, Polycom Studio provides TV studio-like quality and experiences in a meeting.