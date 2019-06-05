Kaspersky unveils new branding and visual identity

For more than two decades, Kaspersky Lab has been offering the best security solutions to customers in pursuit of its mission to save the world. As the world has become more digitized and globalized, we have moved beyond the anti-virus laboratory to become a technology leader with an advanced and comprehensive portfolio of security solutions and services, including innovative products and technologies, cloud services and world-leading threat intelligence.

Today’s rebranding reflects that transformation. Our company name becomes simply ‘Kaspersky’, and our new mission: ‘building a safer world’, emphasizes our commitment to a trusted and transparent future where everyone has the endless opportunities technology brings, because we protect it.

The new branding reflects the evolution of our business focus from “cybersecurity” towards the wider concept of “cyber-immunity”. We live in a world where technology connects us across platforms and borders like never before. We are at a cross section where humans and technology are collaborating to improve our lives. Cybersecurity in today’s world is consequently about more than just protecting devices, but developing an ecosystem where everything connected is protected. Kaspersky’s rebranding marks the company’s commitment to this evolution, and to leading the development of higher industry standards for the future. It also marks the company’s support for the creation of connected systems that are secure-by-design and no longer where security is only an optional add-on layer at the end.

Commenting on the new rebranding, Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of the company, said: “Since we founded our company more than 22 years ago we’ve seen both the cyber threat landscape and our industry evolve and change beyond recognition, while witnessing the growing role of technology in our lives both at work and at home. Today the world has new needs, and our rebranding reflects our vision to meet those needs – not just for today, but well into the future. Building upon our successful track record in protecting the world from cyberthreats, we’ll also help build a safer world that’s immune to cyberthreats. A world where everyone is able to freely enjoy the many benefits that technology has to offer.”

As Kaspersky, with the mission of “Building a safer world”, the company will enable everyone to embrace, trust and use new innovations that are protected by its technologies.

As part of the rebrand, we have also updated our visual identity to reflect our core values and the essence of what Kaspersky stands for as an organization. The new logo is created from geometric and mathematically exact letter forms, representing the top class software engineering expertise that the company originated from and to which we remain committed. In line with the name change, we have also dropped the word ‘Lab’.

“The basis for our existing logo was developed in 1997 and many things have changed since then. Previously, we used letters from the Greek alphabet that are just not relevant anymore due to the changes in the breadth and depth of our communications – we need to look to the future and embrace the digital world. It seemed logical to remove the Lab from our name when we were developing the new visual identity – as we wanted to simplify our branding in a way that helps to deliver our newly inspired philosophy and mission, whilst still highlighting our company’s wide range of technologies, ”said Andrew Winton, Vice President, Marketing at Kaspersky.