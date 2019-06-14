Kaspersky India strengthens its leadership panel by adding resources to their Enterprise and Research teams

Kaspersky announced the appointment of two new members in the Asia Pacific region to augment their team and support the cyber security landscape in India – Saurabh Sharma, Senior Security Researcher, Global Research & Analysis Team (GReAT), and Sidharth Mutreja, Enterprise Solution Architect.

Cyberthreat is a serious issue faced by organisations worldwide, India is not far behind in terms of being a target of cybercriminals. According to Kaspersky’s Cyberthreat Real-time Map, India is ranked fifth in the Asian region for web threats in the last month.

Commenting on the appointments, Shrenik Bhayani, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia) said, “Bringing in these two, Sidharth Mutreja and Saurabh Sharma to the organisation ensures our commitment to security and alleviating the looming threats in the IT landscape in India. We re-confirm our allegiance to our customers and the IT sector and hope our persistent efforts to preserve Indian citizen’s security will ensure a safer and a threat free environment.”

Sidharth Mutreja, Enterprise Solution Architect, Kaspersky (APAC)is responsible for designing and delivering complex security architecture with key emphasis on meeting current and future customer cyber security requirements while responding to today’s security threats and challenges. With a keen interest in security solutions for critical infrastructure and IoT, Sidharth has more than 14 years of experience where he has successfully worked on multiple assignments across the banking and critical infrastructure sectors.

Sidharth Mutreja, Enterprise Solution Architect for APAC, Kaspersky said, “Cyberspace today is very dynamic and has constantly have new vulnerabilities, we aim to develop strategies and best practices that will help enterprises respond to today’s security challenges as well predict and prepare for tomorrow’s threats.”

With more than 5 years of experience as a threat researcher, Saurabh Sharma, Senior Security Researcher, GReAT APAC, Kaspersky focuses on advanced persistent threats in the APAC region, with an area of expertise in botnets, ATM malwares and banking Trojans.

Saurabh Sharma, Senior Security Researcher, (Global Research & Analysis Team), Kaspersky (APAC) noted: “Cyber exploitation activities are becoming more sophisticated, more targeted and more serious. We at Kaspersky detect around 370,000 malwares every day. In such a scenario it has become necessary to stay a step ahead of the cybercriminals in order to keep ourselves protected and secure.”