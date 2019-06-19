iValue Gets to the $100 Million Club, Records 53% CAGR in its 10th full year

iValue InfoSolutions added another milestone to its kitty getting into the USD 100 Million Club. iValue crossed its net worth over USD 100 million recording YoY growth of 53% CAGR. The key contributors for this growth have been Government, BFSI, ITeS, Telecom and Manufacturing verticals.

iValue has been recording its growth at 3X times the market growth rates, gaining market share for the 10th consecutive year. This tremendous growth is being attributed to iValue’s distinctive go-to-market strategy as well as their strong OEM-focused solution approach which entails a singular robust vertical-focused design.

“FY2018 was exceptional for iValue as we continued to strengthen our commitment to empower our channel partners with leading-edge offerings. These results reflect our unrelenting commitment to serving our clients while embracing challenges” said Krishna Raj Sharma, Director and CEO, iValue InfoSolutions. “By leveraging our technology, we look forward to becoming the most valued technology distribution partner in the Digital Transformation space. We target to grow 4+ times in the next 5 years.”

iValue is focussed on providing global sustainable innovative solutions and had achieved a YOY growth of 77% in FY 2018. iValue’s emphasis will be to deliver a measurable impact for clients by aligning, customizing and optimizing offerings for business across all verticals and sizes through OEM, consultants and channel partners. The major contributors for this growth include leading-edge technologies like Data Protection and Management solutions, Application & Network performance and optimization solutions, Threat protection and Prevention solutions, and Web/email protection solutions including Data Leak Prevention.

As a premium technology enabler, iValue strives to deliver a measurable impact for all stakeholders by leveraging niche solutions globally. iValue has 75+ compelling and complementing offerings through a direct partnership with 30+ “Best of Breed” OEM’s for its 6000+ customers through 600+ global, national and regional system integrators.