iValue Appoints Jagannathan K as Head of Technology and Services

iValue InfoSolutions announced the appointment of Jagannathan K as Head – Technology and Services. In his new role, he will be responsible for GTM for Services Business. His immediate focus is to further strengthen the Technical expertise around both pre-& post-sales and Services.

“We are pleased to have an experienced professional like Jagan as part of our team. With a strong roadmap, we are heading into new focused GTM for Services Business, and we are sure that Jagan’s two decades of experience across pre- and post-sales and services would be of immense value to iValue,” said Krishna Raj Sharma, Director and CEO, iValue InfoSolutions.

Jagan, as he is popularly known as in the industry circles, is a seasoned industry veteran, with about two decades of experience in IT industry. He is an accomplished leader with expert knowledge in technology, people management as well as customer management. Prior to joining iValue, he was associated with Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic, heading the pre-sales team. He has also previously worked with Veeras Infotek.

Krishna Raj Sharma further added, “We are confident that Jagan, with his strong track record of success in regional businesses and skills, will play a key role in strengthening our position to deliver IT services across geographies and technologies through partners. His leadership is bound to deepen our engagement with our business and will be a key part of our success as we continue to drive momentum in the industry.”

Jagannathan, Head – Technology and Services says “I’m excited to join the visionary team at iValue. We will co-create value for our OEMs and partners for a win-win relationship by strengthening our technical expertise and expanding our service offerings that the market needs”

Jagan has demonstrated his expertise in various areas such as account management, vendor management, business development, product management, branch management and solution designing with technology expertise in compute, storage, software defined datacenter, workspace, cyber security, hybrid cloud, hyper converged infrastructure and more. As a professional he has bagged quite a few awards and accolades during his two decades of professional journey.