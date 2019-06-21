IT Labs at Manipur Tech University Commissioned by Radiant Info Solutions

Radiant Info Solution who had recently been in news being signed up by R&M for their North India Regional Distributor, has taken up a major project of supplying, integrating IT Equipment and providing solutions for commissioning IT Labs at the country’s premier Manipur Technical University (MTU) at Imphal.

MTU’s Registrar NG Bhogendra, said, ” We are very impressed with Radiant’s quick delivery & pricing, they are technically sound in providing the solution in good turnaround time ”

Talking to newsmen Radiant’s MD, Nishant Gupta said that the company is providing IT resources including all necessary Hardware like UPS, Think Clients, Data Storage for a New Generation Advanced Grade IT lab. He said that a part of the consignment has already reached the site, while some are on the way.

The first phase of the project is expected to cross Rs 40 lakhs and depending upon the influx of students, the supply of various IT Equipment could be increased as and when required, Gupta added.