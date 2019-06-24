HPE Advances Hybrid Cloud Strategy by Extending AI, Composability and Partnerships Across Portfolio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the continued expansion of its hybrid cloud portfolio with enhanced automation, more choice, workload-optimized solutions, and a consistent experience across clouds. These updates include extending AI-driven operations and composability across its portfolio, adding new workload-optimized infrastructure, and expanding choice of clouds through new partnerships with Google Cloud and Equinix.

Businesses embracing digital transformation are moving critical workloads to the cloud, and are looking to tap an increasingly diverse portfolio of intelligent and automation services, and infrastructure platforms that simplify choice to improve their cloud experience. Organizations are making investments in multiple clouds, but they’re lacking operational consistency. In addition, all this data and technology, regardless of deployment model, needs to be managed and organizations are rapidly approaching limitations without automation. They need to bridge the physical and multiple cloud worlds to achieve agility and scale, and keep pace with today’s data-driven businesses.

“HPE has been at the forefront of this new data paradigm,” said Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director, Hybrid IT, HPE India. “To scale and grow without bounds, HPE provides the hybrid cloud path for customers with advanced analytics and machine learning that removes the burden of managing infrastructure, enables digital transformation, and accelerates growth. Together, automation and composability can support business objectives, increase efficiency, and enable organizations to be more competitive.”

Today, HPE is extending its composable strategy to enable IT organizations to transform existing HPE ProLiant DL 360/380/560 Gen10 rack-based servers into composable infrastructure to deliver automated deployment, scale, and management for any workload. HPE’s enhanced Composable Cloud solution, built on HPE OneView IT infrastructure management and HPE Composable Fabric networking solution, will enable existing and new HPE ProLiant DL customers to quickly deploy and scale workloads across a composable rack environment, and support their choice of cloud, virtualization, or container stacks. This allows customers to protect their investment in their infrastructure platforms.

In addition to providing customers the ability to deploy their choice of HPE physical storage or VMware vSAN software-defined storage, HPE’s composable portfolio now supports HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI). With HPE SimpliVity, customers can deploy a pool of HCI nodes alone or alongside other storage, benefitting from HPE SimpliVity’s always-on deduplication and compression that drives capacity and bandwidth efficiency, and built-in backup/recovery and disaster recovery.