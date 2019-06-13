Hikvision Showcases Latest Security and Surveillance Solutions at SITA ITeS Conclave 2019

Hikvision has recently participated in SITA ITeS Conclave 2019 to showcase its latest security and surveillance solutions with its esteemed partner SMB System Integrators. The ‘SITA ITeS Conclave’ exhibition was organized by SITA – South Gujarat Information Technologists Association from 1 – 2 June 2019 at Platinum Hall , Sarsana, Surat. Hikvision team at SITA event demonstrated the latest security and surveillance solutions. They also displayed Hikvision Thermal and Explosion Proof Cameras, EZVIZ Smart Home Camera, Video Door Phone, Access Control and AX Hub Intrusion alarm products.

The key Hikvision products and solutions displayed at the SITA ITeS Conclave 2019 includes Hikvision’s HDTVI(High Definition Transport Video Interface) Solution, Hikvision Professional IP, Easy IP 4.0 & PanoVu cameras , EZVIZ Wi-Fi Cameras, Alarm Devices, NVRs, etc.,Hikvision Analog and IP VDP product series, Hikvision’s access control products include access controllers, standalone terminals, card readers, turnstiles, and elevator controllers, Hikvision AXHub intruder alarm system, POE Switches(Power Over Ethernet) Switches, CAT6 & 3+1Network Cables.

At the SITA ITeS Conclave 2019, a corporate presentation on Hikvision was given by Bhavin Chauhan, AVP- IT Products, Pan India, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

“SITAITeS Conclave 2019 is a reputed event platform of South Gujarat region. Hikvision has a good penetration into this regional market. We had showcased latest Hikvision products and solutions to update the ITeS community and System Integrators,” said Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

Hikvision’s booth at SITA event got tremendous response from dealers and end customers. Many leading Diamond, Retail and Textile industry representatives had visited the booth and appreciated theHikvision’sinnovative security solutions and products.SITA association had invited more than 1000 partners across south Gujarat (Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar and Bharuch).