G7CR Technologies recognized as 2019 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for India

G7CR Technologies proudly announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for India. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries. G7CR Technologies was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in India.

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Awards honor partners at the country level who have demonstrated business excellence in delivering Microsoft solutions to multiple customers over the past year. This award recognizes G7CR Technologies as succeeding in effective engagement with its local Microsoft office while showcasing innovation and business impact, driving customer satisfaction, and winning new customers.

Dr. Christopher Richard, Founder and Managing Director, G7CR Technologies, said, “Our business focus is quite simple — creating value for our customers, partners and employees. Receiving the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award is a significant acknowledgement of our value-driven services.”

Speaking on the occasion, Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp said: “We are honored to recognize G7CR Technologies of India as a Microsoft Country Partner of the Year. G7 CR Technologies has distinguished itself as an exemplary partner, demonstrating remarkable expertise and innovation to help customers achieve more.”