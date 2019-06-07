Fortinet’s Robust Multi-CloudPortfolio Secures Migration to Cloud Environments

Fortinet announced that organizations confidently rely on Fortinet’s multi-cloud security solutions to ensure that applications and/or workloads have consistent security across physical, virtual and cloud footprints and can be centrally managed whether they reside in a private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud or on-premises.

Migrating workloads and applications to cloud environments, building cloud native applications and consuming SaaS applications have many benefits for organizations looking to stay agile, flexible and reduce operational costs. However, this transition to multi-cloud also raises security concerns that if left unaddressed can be detrimental and offset these benefits. Gartner predicts that “by 2021, 50% of enterprises will unknowingly and mistakenly have some IaaS storage services, network segments, applications or APIs directly exposed to the public internet, up from 25% at YE18.”

To address these concerns, Fortinet’s depth and breadth of multi-cloud security products and solutions that are part of the Fortinet Security Fabricoffer the following solutions:

Visibility and control: Organizations need a single-pane-of-glass to gain visibility and define consistent security policies throughout the entire cloud infrastructure to effectively manage risk. Fortinet’s FortiCASB-Cloud allows customers to leveragethe public cloud management APIs to monitor activity and configuration of multiple cloud resources as well as eliminate blind spots across an expanding attack surface. It continuously evaluates configurations across regions and public cloudtypes while dynamically analyzing activity in the public cloud infrastructure to identify potentially malicious activities. FortiCASB-Cloud dashboards are pluggable into Fortinet Security Fabric FortiView,uniquely offering Security Administrators a single-pane-of-glass view of the entire attack surface in multi-cloud infrastructures. Through FortiView dashboards, administrators can see both inline security as well as cloud configuration security to build a comprehensive view of risk.

Organizations need a single-pane-of-glass to gain visibility and define consistent security policies throughout the entire cloud infrastructure to effectively manage risk. Fortinet’s FortiCASB-Cloud allows customers to leveragethe public cloud management APIs to monitor activity and configuration of multiple cloud resources as well as eliminate blind spots across an expanding attack surface. It continuously evaluates configurations across regions and public cloudtypes while dynamically analyzing activity in the public cloud infrastructure to identify potentially malicious activities. FortiCASB-Cloud dashboards are pluggable into Fortinet Security Fabric FortiView,uniquely offering Security Administrators a single-pane-of-glass view of the entire attack surface in multi-cloud infrastructures. Through FortiView dashboards, administrators can see both inline security as well as cloud configuration security to build a comprehensive view of risk. Application security: The growing number of cloud-based applications that organizations are building either for direct web access or as backend applications for various mobile and business applications increases security risks and threats.Fortinet provides advanced application layer security controls so customers can choose cloud platforms based on their business priorities, not security limitations. Through FortiWeb-VM, customers are able to secureweb APIs and front-end web application to protect from known and unknown threats. FortiWeb is easy to use and delivers high accuracy powered by on-device machine learning capabilities, as well as the flexibility of form factors from containers to virtual machines to SaaS. FortiWeb also integrates with FortiGate-VM through FortiView dashboards and shares security intelligence information to consistently enforce security policies and provide increased visibility. FortiCloud Sandbox Service is integrated to perform dynamic analysis of files and storage services in order to identify previously unknown malware.

The growing number of cloud-based applications that organizations are building either for direct web access or as backend applications for various mobile and business applications increases security risks and threats.Fortinet provides advanced application layer security controls so customers can choose cloud platforms based on their business priorities, not security limitations. Through FortiWeb-VM, customers are able to secureweb APIs and front-end web application to protect from known and unknown threats. FortiWeb is easy to use and delivers high accuracy powered by on-device machine learning capabilities, as well as the flexibility of form factors from containers to virtual machines to SaaS. FortiWeb also integrates with FortiGate-VM through FortiView dashboards and shares security intelligence information to consistently enforce security policies and provide increased visibility. FortiCloud Sandbox Service is integrated to perform dynamic analysis of files and storage services in order to identify previously unknown malware. Secure connectivity: As organizations deploy an array of cloud infrastructure and shift towards multi-cloud, secure connectivity across these various environments is critical to protect sensitive information and confidential communication. FortiGate-VMprovidesthe most flexible and scalable offerings in the industry supporting small point workload connectivity designed to scale out.It also supports larger data connections that require a scale-up VPN connection to multiple Gbps of VPN traffic. FortiGate-VM’s virtual security processor (vSPU)technology accelerates performance in both private and public clouds, enabling customers to confidently migrate their high-performing applications to the cloud.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said, “Hybrid Networks and multi-cloud are major tenants of the enterprise architecture for the next 10 years. Fortinet customers are deploying ourSecurity Fabric for visibility across their entire digital attack surface, enabling high quality operations and rapid, orchestrated response to any potential threats.”