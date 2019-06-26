DIGISOL Launches Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed PoE Switch

DIGISOL Systems Ltd.,, announces the lunch of Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed PoE Switch which fulfils the networking demands of today’s SMEs. Designed with SMEs in mind, the DG-GS1510PL PoE switch offers the power, flexibility, and stability required to keep complex networks running smoothly. With the increase in usage of IP applications like VoIP phones and IP cameras and WiFi by SMEs, there is a need for an intelligent switch that provides reliable connectivity, high bandwidth and simplifies the network infrastructure.

DG-GS1510PL is a next generation Ethernet intelligent access switch with 20Gbps switching capacity. It comes with 8 10/100/ 1000 Base-TX ports and 2 1000 Base-X SFP ports for high speed uplinks to servers or backbones with PoE

The DG-GS1510PL Switch offers 8×10/100/ 1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports with Power over Ethernet ports and 2 Uplink SFP ports. These PoE ports are IEEE 802.3af / IEEE 802.3at** compliant and can supply PoE Power to PoE devices(Max PoE Budget is 75 Watts). The existing Ethernet cables can be used to power up IEEE 802.3af & IEEE 802.3at compliant network devices. This eliminates the need of an external power source and power cabling for such devices. The switch provides flexibility to users for connecting a PoE or non PoE device.

IEEE 802.1w Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol provides a loop-free network and redundant links to the core network with rapid convergence, to ensure faster recovery from failed links, enhancing overall network stability and reliability. IEEE802.3ad Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) increases bandwidth by automatically aggregating several physical links together as a logical trunk and providing load balancing and fault tolerance for uplink connections.