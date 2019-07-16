DIGISOL Appointed Devendra Kamtekar as CEO

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. appoint s Devendra Kamtekar as CEO of the company. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the business and driving growth by focusing on emerging market opportunities.

Announcing the appointment, K.R. Naik, Chairman and Founder DIGISOL Systems said, “DIGISOL is currently on the verge of a tremendous growth curve and we believe it’s an ideal time to increase our presence across key markets and product segments through a focused approach. Mr. Devendra Kamtekar as CEO of DIGISOL Systems, would help us drive forward our growth plans by leveraging his rich experience across these markets and product segments. His transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking will strengthen the company’s operations and will lead DIGISOL to greater heights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Devendra Kamtekar, CEO, DIGISOL Systems said, “I am thrilled to be part of DIGISOL Systems and contribute to the company’s growth in this new role. I am looking forward to work towards meeting the business goals and objectives and anticipate the market needs for tomorrow.”

Kamtekar comes with 25 years of Experience in the Networking & Telecommunications Industry. His diverse and cross-industry experiences give him the benefit of a broad view of our new journey. Previously, he has worked with companies like Cisco, NCR, Alcatel Lucent & Palo Alto Networks.