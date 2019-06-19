Dell EMC Puts the “U” in Universal Customer Premises Equipment

Dell EMC significantly expanded the capabilities of its Virtual Edge Platform (VEP), a multi-function network device, by certifying and making available ADVA Ensemble software – delivering a choice of more than 50 virtual network functions (VNFs). Dell EMC’s collaboration with ADVA enables software choice for the VEP, supporting a wide variety of VNFs including virtual firewall, WAN Optimization, IoT, virtual test, voice, wireless and many others.

Virtualizing next-generation access is about enabling network functions on a common platform in lieu of expensive fixed-function access hardware. This is the promise of universal customer premises equipment (uCPE). Using software-defined architecture, Open Networking and virtualization to improve network access, organizations such as service providers can get the benefits of the cloud and accelerate their digital transformation goals. This approach helps them take advantage of new market opportunities more quickly, flexibly and efficiently.

Built with advanced intelligence for network virtualization and software-defined architecture, the Dell EMC VEP provides an open Intel® architecture-based platform to support multiple simultaneous VNFs. Numerous proprietary physical devices can be consolidated into this single uCPE while maintaining the high performance levels needed to host many. The modular design includes room to grow with front panel expandability so the platform can be easily upgraded or serviced in the field as needed.

The agreement gives more customers access to Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem, a unique multi-vendor environment with unparalleled variety and choice. It enables customers to avoid vendor lock-in and unleash new service innovation in an instant.

Now, with Ensemble Connector running on the Dell VEP family, many more service providers and enterprises have the freedom to explore product offerings and create try-before-you-buy programs for new dynamic offerings. The combined initiative consolidates VNF management, including the Ensemble Connector’s enhanced management and orchestration (MANO) capabilities. It streamlines customer deployments and creates a new level of operational simplicity.

“There is a real need among service providers and enterprises to update network operations to address distributed and cloud-based applications and capitalize on changing economics enabled by cloud models,” said Tom Burns, senior vice president, Networking & Service Provider Solutions, Dell EMC. “By infusing Open Networking into access networks to the cloud with the Virtual Edge Platform family, Dell EMC can help customers modernize infrastructure and transform operations while automating service delivery and processes.”

“Today’s network operators need solutions that are optimized for uCPE. Dell EMC’s new uCPE platforms are the answer to that challenge. Combined with our high-performance Ensemble Connector NFVi software, it provides an open architecture to support multiple simultaneous VNFs. By connecting the enterprise edge to the cloud, it provides unrivaled choice, drives growth and significantly improves end-user experience,” commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “Our technology has already succeeded in bringing the power of virtualization to major customers around the world. Now, by joining forces with Dell EMC, we’re enabling more service providers and enterprises to digitalize their infrastructure, both in data centers and out at the branch IT edge.”