Citrix announces Savex Technologies as new distributor in India

Citrix announced its expanded presence across the channel ecosystem in India, through the appointment of its third distributor in the region, Savex Technologies. Designed to drive deeper levels of reseller engagement across the region, the expanded distribution network aims to provide better partner access to secure workplaces, networking and cloud solutions, for their businesses and our mutual customers.

Commenting on the appointment, Raghuram Krishnan, Director-Partner, Citrix India, said “Citrix is glad to welcome Savex Technologies on board and we are confident that our strategic partnership will enhance our presence in the region and help us reach new markets. Savex Technologies’ expertise makes them a natural fit to offer value-added Citrix solutions and services to our India reseller ecosystem. We look forward to a great partnership with them.”

Anil Jagasia – Founder and Chairman, Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd said; “We are pleased to collaborate with a leading technology solutions provider like Citrix and showcase Citrix’s solutions and services to our reseller base. The Citrix portfolio greatly compliments ours, this strategic partnership will enable us to further deliver Citrix technologies into the channel, ultimately supporting our mutual customers and helping to ensure success in this fast-growing market.