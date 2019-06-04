Boldon James Appoints RAH Infotech as VAD for its Data Classification and Security Solutions

QinetiQ’s data security company Boldon James has signed RAH Infotech as a technology distributor in India. As a part of the signup, RAH Infotech will carry Boldon James’ complete portfolio of Data classification & Data Security solutions.

Boldon James, a part of the QinetiQ Group (Major UK Plc. and FTSE 250 company), integrates powerful data security and governance ecosystems, enabling customers to manage data, streamline operations and proactively respond to regulatory changes effectively.

“Boldon James is happy to be associated with RAH Infotech. We are confident that RAH’s extensive channel network/ecosystem will help us to create a strong footprint in the Indian sub-continent. RAH Infotech’s regular channel programs will also help us in creating a congenial environment to help customers adopt new technologies aligned with the latest trends,” says Bhupeinder Nayyer, Vice President India & SAARC at Boldon James.

Together with Boldon James, RAH Infotech will offer a comprehensive range of solutions to manage data, regulatory environment or operating sector effectively through an integrated ecosystem. The company’s distribution and reseller program nurture partners to ensure their success. These partnerships allow Boldon James to distribute their products and services to their extensive and growing customer base.

“Boldon James line of Data classification & Data Security solutions fits perfectly with our current market focus. The addition of the Boldon James product line will add a lot of value to our overall product offering and provide channel partners access to leading-edge technology from the most innovative vendor in the IT industry. We look forward to working with Boldon James and grow its presence in this region.” said Ashis Guha, CEO at RAH Infotech.

With strong ethical values and distribution network, RAH Infotech is known for its exceptional customer service and technical support. The company is strongly committed to adding value to customers and channel partners.