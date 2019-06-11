Axis Communications Releases AXIS P1375 and AXIS P1375-E Network Cameras

Axis Communications announces the release of AXIS P1375 and AXIS P1375-E Network Cameras, offering excellent 2 MP video quality in almost any situation. Available in both an indoor and outdoor model, they are designed to capture clear, sharp images regardless of lighting conditions thanks to Axis Lightfinder and Forensic WDR technologies. Furthermore, electronic image stabilization (EIS) guarantees stable images even when the camera is subject to vibrations.

With the new generation of Axis chip ARTPEC-7, the cameras offer enhanced security features with signed firmware and secure boot as well as significantly improved colors and low-light performance thanks to Lightfinder. The outdoor casing is protected against water, corrosion and dust and can withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 60°C (-40°F to 140°F). For surveillance in pitch darkness, AXIS Fixed Box IR Illuminator Kit A is available as an optional accessory.

The products remain cost effective thanks to Axis Zipstream that supports H.264 and H.265. With Axis Zipstream, storage cost comes down by average 50% without compromising image quality. Furthermore, with CS-mount and built-in camera rails it’s easy to change lens depending on the surveillance situation. The cameras will be available through Axis distribution channels in May 2019.