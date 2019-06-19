ATEN Inks Partnership with RP tech

ATEN announced the appointment of its second national distributor – RP tech India. This appointment comes as part of the expansion plans of ATEN, where they plan to penetrate deeper into the India markets with their world class products and solutions. ATEN plans to target tier 2 and 3 cities along with metros through this tie-up.

“As we introduce specialized and innovative products in India this year, we require distributors to have more resources and greater knowledge on the product. With this appointment we will have greater reach to our customer base and serviceability” said, Mike Chiang, Assistant Vice President – Sales Division I at ATEN. “RP tech is a renowned name and has a vast network of partners across all the regions. Our customers will be able to access latest ATEN products and services quicker than before,” added Mike.

ATEN is looking forward to further strengthen its customer and partner support network through both the national distributors. As part of the plan, ATEN would be periodically training the partners on the latest technologies and solutions to keep them equipped with knowledge and ahead of competition.

“We are excited to collaborate with ATEN International, which is known for its high performance connectivity and management solutions. We are confident that RP tech India with its robust distribution ecosystem of 50 branches 50 service centers and reach in 750+ towns and cities across pan India will be a catalyst in increasing visibility of the ATEN brand. We are admired in the industry for our value added support in the form of channel engagement and marketing activities. We will leverage our strengths to ensure seamless availability of ATEN products and solutions across the country”, said, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India.

RP tech India is the leading value-added distributor of IT and Mobility solutions and one of the top 5 distributors in India. Growing at a consistent 25% CAGR YoY, the company offers products from over 23 renowned global brands to 9000+ customers spread across 750+ towns/cities. RP tech India is the recipient of prestigious awards such as a Best National Distributor and Fastest growing National Distributor from the media and vendors for its outstanding performance.

ATEN has made its mark prominent with 40 glorious years in connectivity business. The company has partnered with various distributors to serve their customers with best of breed solutions in India. Apart from Cubix Microsystems and RP tech India as National Distributors, ATEN has also partnered with a number of regional distributors across India, the most recent amongst them is DC Infotech in Mumbai as regional distributor for west for IT product line.