Array Networks Emerges as The Leading Player in Aviation Sector in India

Array Networks Inc, has emerged as the strongest player in Aviation sector in India. Almost 12 percent of Array’s revenue generated is attributed from aviation sector. The other major contributors for Array’s growth this year have been Government, BFSI, Education, Media and Transportation verticals.

Array’s hyper converged networking platform AVX has been a game changer in bringing in newer aviation accounts. Due to its versatility Array was able to address critical business needs and use AVX platform for scenarios beyond functions such as next-gen firewalls, application delivery controllers, WAFs, IDS/IPS, DDoS and more.

The aviation focused solutions consisted of Hyper converged Networking platform AVX with ADC & WAF. This year, Array is coming up with new products to enable enterprises with advanced security to enable every employee to work from anywhere and any networks without the use of a VPN. Array will also be focusing on creating a niche for its visibility solutions for application performance MARS in the aviation segment. MARS is a highly granular in-depth monitoring and reporting tool for network administrators to proactively address potential server availability or responsiveness issues.

“We are glad to see the traction our products have built in the aviation industry. Customers are happy with Arrays products and solutions for their best performance and value for money, especially in the aviation arena,” said Shibu Paul, VP – International Sales at Array Networks “Array has successful in establishing itself as a dominant player in aviation industry capable of providing superior SLAs with the help of our leading-edge solutions,” he further added.

Array’s ADC solution, bridges the gap between enterprise requirements and budgets to cost-effectively improve the performance availability and security especially in the aviation sector where performance agility has utmost importance.