Accops recognized in the Top 3 Application Virtualization Solution Providers for 2019

Accops Systems has been recognized in the top 3 virtualization solution providers across APAC and among the major 15 application virtualization providers in 2019 globally.

The application virtualization market is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2018 to USD 4.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14%. The major factors contributing to growing need of application virtualization solution are to eliminate the lengthy application installation process with improved security and simplifying the management of overall application life cycle.

Accops has been recognized as a globally emerging company in the Application Virtualization market in 2019 by Markets and Markets Micro Quadrant.

Vijender Yadav, Co-Founder & CEO, Accops Systems commented, “Our mission is to create modern, secure digital workplaces and expedite the digital transformation journey of our customers. Being recognized as a globally emerging company in the application virtualization market is a validation of Accops integrated solution suite and our customer-first approach. Customer delight and industry recognitions encourage us to continually build and offer comprehensive virtualization and secure access solutions to our customers.”

With application virtualization, business-critical applications and data reside in the centralized data center rather than being carried around on risk-prone end-point devices. IT teams at an enterprise can install, monitor and manage the business applications and data from a central location and offer users a seamless experience with improved security.

‘The Application Virtualization Market – Global Forecast to 2023 Report’ mentions that Asia Pacific region will dominate the global market during the forecast period. India and Japan being Accops’ direct focus markets, the extensive growth in demand for application virtualization is characterized by the rapid adoption of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Secure Access Solutions in large enterprises across industry verticals.