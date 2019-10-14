HONEYWELL SUITE OF BUILDING INTEGRATION AND CYBER SOLUTIONS

Along with EBI, CCS and DVM Honeywell is launching a portfolio of enhanced cybersecurity solutions to help companies protect against the rising risk of unexpected attacks on data, network systems and buildings infrastructure.

Honeywell introduced the next generation of Enterprise Building Integration (EBI), Command and Control Suite (CCS), and Digital Video Manager (DVM), a suite of solutions enabled by the Honeywell Forge for Buildings platform, that help drive facility efficiency and oversight, streamline complex functions, and deliver savings across an enterprise. A key component to making this all work is keeping facilities and occupants safe. Along with EBI, CCS and DVM Honeywell is launching a portfolio of enhanced cybersecurity solutions to help companies protect against the rising risk of unexpected attacks on data, network systems and buildings infrastructure.

“For buildings to be smarter, more efficient and effective, an operating system must be in place that works to constantly improve resource management,” said Mark Verheyden, president, Honeywell Building Solutions. “These systems help keep people safe and secure, enhance the building experience, and protect the data and processes that drive operations.”

These technologies leverage IoT connectivity, interoperable systems and data sharing, and adaptive workflows to help transform inputs and information into actionable outcomes. Key enhancements include:

• EBI R600 – The Honeywell building management system that helps connect, monitor and manage core building functions, from comfort to security to safety, and can help reduce upfront capital costs. The open IoT platform integrates with numerous third-party systems and equipment as well as cloud and mobile applications. With more than 23 years of market implementation, EBI has more than 150 million IoT connections in buildings worldwide.

• DVM R700 – An enhanced digital surveillance system that delivers a detailed view of operations and enterprise-wide integrated protection. Improved camera servers enhance views and reduce storage needs and hardware costs.

• CCS R300 – Facility visualization application with intuitive interface that brings performance data to building personnel through enhanced map navigation and editing capabilities.

EBI600, DVM700 and CCS300 integrate with Honeywell Forge for Buildings, an enhanced category of software developed by Honeywell called Enterprise Performance Management. Honeywell Forge for Buildings is an integrated platform that connects operational data from assets, processes, third-party applications and people with machine learning to help customers improve their building performance and enhance performance and productivity with actionable insights.

Information Technology (IT) often receives the most attention when it comes to safeguarding the integrity of data and assets. Operational Technology (OT) – systems that monitor, control and protect processes, equipment and operational environments – can be another entry point, and often needs similar or more care in today’s ever-connected technology landscape.

“Increasing connectivity to OT systems typically enhances security, promoting visibility and allowing previously unidentified security issues to be more efficiently realized,” said David Trice, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Buildings.