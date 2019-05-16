VOIC Networks and Yealink Partner to Explore India Market

Voic Networks Pvt Ltd signed up with Yealink, the unified communication (UC) solution provider, for distribution of wide range of VOIP phones and Conferencing solution through its strong channel partner network in India. The business cooperation between the two companies is to further their shared mission of delivering industry leading Yealink voice communication solutions to India businesses

“We are very pleased to have Voic networks as our distributor in India .In such a crowd market full with challenge and competition, a strong pairing between Voic network and Yealink will be a good choice to explore the business in India. Voic networks is a competitive company with an innovative team. With Yealink’s advanced UC Solution and the strong channel Relationship by Vice networks, we we are very excited to see what the future holds in India.” Says Hendry Liu , Regional director-APAC, Yealink.

“Voic Networks is excited to be a distributor for Yealink in India, and we look forward to introducing Yealink’s wide portfolio, including IP phones and Conferencing solutions, Microsoft Team and SFB certified voice & collaboration solutions to our channel partners in India. Our aim is to build a strong partnership with Yealink that will address the new and future needs of the unified communications channels and service providers in India” says Rohan Fernandes, VP – Partner &Alliances, Voic Networks.