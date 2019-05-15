VIAVI Optical Test Platform Selected by Interlink Telecom

Viavi Solutions announced that Interlink Telecom, a major telecommunication services provider in Thailand, has selected the VIAVI T-BERD/MTS-4000 V2 optical test platform to support building, certifying, maintaining and troubleshooting the carrier’s fiber optic network.

Interlink Telecom PCL delivers a range of telecommunication services throughout Thailand and across Southeast Asia, supporting enterprise data, video and voice transmission and internet connectivity, as well as enabling backhaul transport for a number of mobile network service providers. Seeking to further grow their 30 percent market share, Interlink Telecom PCL also has expanded into the data center market, offering server storage space and disaster recovery services to meet mission-critical big data transmission needs.

A primary objective for the operator’s new fiber network was to offer stable, secure, uninterrupted connectivity and data security. To that end, Interlink Telecom PCL was seeking a comprehensive solution for Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) testing, which has become an essential process for building, certifying, maintaining and troubleshooting fiber optic systems. Working in conjunction with local channel partner SCP Systems Company Ltd., Interlink Telecom PCL selected the T-BERD/MTS-4000 V2 Optical Test Platform, including comprehensive training, a 5-year warranty, and service and support. Also included in the agreement is StrataSync, a hosted, cloud-based solution that provides asset, configuration, and test data management for VIAVIinstruments.

To ensure highly reliable connectivity per the service level agreement (SLA) with their customers, Interlink Telecom PCL field technicians use the VIAVIOTDR solution for testing during installation, turn up, troubleshooting and maintenance of their fiber network. In addition to enabling fast and cost-effective repair of faulty links, OTDR measurements can be used to monitor fiber health and predict breaks, allowing Interlink Telecom PCL to remediate issues before a service outage impacts customers.

StrataSync helps Interlink drive uniform method and procedures, enabling consistency of test while delivering the necessary actionable insights required to achieve operational efficiencies such as improved first time fix success rate and reduced repeat service calls.

“VIAVI is delighted to collaborate with the leading fiber contractor in Thailand to enable best-in-class fiber networks,” said Rajesh Rao, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, VIAVI. “Our proven cloud-enabled, workflow-efficient OTDRs enable Interlink Telecom PCL to quickly and efficiently deploy, activate and maintain reliable networks throughout the region, delivering market-leading service by meeting and exceeding their customers’ expectations.”