Tenable Unveils New Innovations for Cyber Exposure Analytics

Tenable, Inc. unveiled new innovations to its Cyber Exposure analytics capabilities in Tenable Lumin. These innovations leverage machine learning to automatically correlate vulnerability and threat data together with asset criticality in a single platform. For the first time, organizations can accurately score, trend and benchmark their cyber exposure based on the likelihood the exposure will be exploited and the business criticality of the impacted assets. This will enable organizations to evolve from a technology – to a risk-based approach to prioritize remediation, communicate to the business and make data-driven decisions to reduce cyber risk.

“As Cyber Exposure continues to rise in strategic importance, the fundamental question facing organizations is ‘how secure are we?’ These innovations fill a huge void in the industry by enabling organizations to apply business impact and risk data to answer this question with confidence,” said Ofer Ben-David, Chief Product Officer at Tenable. “Extending our deep expertise in vulnerabilities to create an objective measure of cyber risk will help transform how cyber-related technology and business decisions are made.”

Tenable unveiled these innovations today at Edge 2019, its annual user conference. They will be available to customers starting in Q3 2019 as part of the Tenable Lumin beta. Tenable Lumin will be generally available in the second half of 2019.