SUSE Delivers First Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA Large Instances on Microsoft Azure

SUSE announced the availability of the first enterprise Linux image for SAP HANA Large Instances on Microsoft Azure. The SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications image on Azure provides an improved customer experience by offering consistent build and management capabilities on Azure. SUSE is working with Microsoft and the community to deliver enterprise-grade Linux and other solutions that enable customers to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere with exceptional service, value and flexibility.

“This is a customer-driven solution jointly developed with Microsoft to provide the advanced high availability and storage security for SAP HANA Large Instances that customers need,” said Daniel Nelson, Vice President of Products and Solutions for SUSE. “We’re delivering an SAP-certified platform for Azure that is pre-configured and able to make customers productive faster. SUSE enables enterprises with open source solutions like this to implement best-of-breed digital transformation and realize the hybrid and multi-cloud workload management they require to power continuous innovation, competitiveness and growth.”

SAP HANA Large Instances on Azure are purpose-built hardware configurations for SAP HANA workloads that require memory sizes larger than 0.5 TB. SUSE is collaborating with Microsoft to support mission-critical workloads for SAP HANA environments up to 60TB in size with the stability and reliability of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.

KY Srinivasan, General Manager, OSS at Microsoft Corp., said, “Our joint customers are using SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications as the underlying operating system to ensure a reliable platform that is validated on Azure Large Instances. It represents the innovation that marks our long relationship as we continue to work together to provide solutions that meet demanding enterprise customer requirements.”

SUSE Linux Enterprise is the leading Linux platform for SAP HANA, SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA solutions, providing optimized performance and reduced downtime as well as faster SAP landscape deployments. It includes features to secure SAP HANA systems and ease the transition to SAP S/4HANA for systems administrators.