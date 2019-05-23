STMicroelectronics to Launch SensorTile.box to help Connect to Cloud

STMicroelectronics is launching SensorTile.box to help everyone from young people to expert designers discover the power of IoT and quickly understand how they can easily collect and send sensor information to the cloud.

The flexible IoT Plug and Play module connects easily with Bluetooth® Low Energy to a smartphone, allowing users to watch the sensors function as a pedometer, asset tracker, environmental monitor, or as other instruments. For more experienced designers, SensorTile.box provides developer and expert modes that help build sophisticated applications using a graphical wizard or by writing custom embedded code

Attracted by its ease of use and relevance to all users across its full range of customers from consumers and beginners to IoT professionals, SensorTile.box will be showcased as a new demonstration platform for Azure IoT Central, which simplifies connecting smart devices to the cloud for data capture and analysis.

Andrea Onetti, General Manager of ST’s MEMS Sensor Division said, “SensorTile.box is uniquely flexible. It can be configured for users of any skill level to support learning, prototyping, or even as a module within a commercial end-product. Now IoT Plug and Play certified and compatible with IoT Central, it connects out-of-the-box with Azure IoT to further extend opportunities for learning and new-product development.”

Tony Shakib, Principal Group PM Manager, Microsoft IoT Business Acceleration at Microsoft Corp. added, “SensorTile.box will be showcased as a demonstration platform for Azure IoT Central, which aims to help everyone understand the benefits of IoT and the cloud and show them how easy it is to connect.”