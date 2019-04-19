REVE Antivirus rolls-out new, improved features to safeguard the privacy of users

At a time when all our lives are well-connected and sustained by a cyber world which we jump in and out with a few clicks of a mouse hither and thither, the looming threat of cyber-attacks and privacy breaches are often overshadowed by an illusory safety inculcated by the giant corporations who serve our needs. These unchecked threats and breaches would lead to loss of personal data like credit card details, private media files, and moreover one’s identity itself which can be always used against our disadvantage by swindlers and scammers.

In a move to mitigate these ever growing cyber-attacks and privacy breaches; REVE Antivirus, a next-generation security provider has added new and improved features such as Vulnerability Scan, and advanced Firewall for their REVE Total Security users maintaining ‘User Privacy’ as one of the top priorities.

“As an IT Security provider, we have been constantly working to add new and improved features to protect our users from targeted cyber-attacks,” said, Sanjit Chatterjee, CEO of REVE Antivirus

Third-party applications and open networks are the biggest sources of cyber-threats faced by users across the globe. Unsecured devices are more susceptible to these threats, often leading to data leaks and identity thefts. And the consequences are sometimes beyond comprehension.

With the new feature of Vulnerability Scan, REVE Total Security scans the device and check for the loop-hole open in the system due which it can be exposed to virus attack. Based on the severity of the issues, REVE Total Security alerts its users and provides recommendations on the necessity to fix them.

Advanced Firewall feature is configurable and user can configure the rules as per his requirement to keep his or her computer safe from outside attacks.

The Firewall looks out and prevents unauthorized attempts to connect the device to the internet. Data Backup is another important feature that REVE Total Security offers its users with the intention of safeguarding the privacy of its patrons by backing up data thus lessening the extent of damage caused by ransomware attacks which often results in the destruction of data stored in devices.