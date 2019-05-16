Quick Heal Launches Next-Gen Suite of Cybersecurity Solutions

Quick Heal Technologies announced the launch of its next-generation suite of cybersecurity solutions – ‘Lighter Smarter Faster’, for laptops and desktops. The launch underlines Quick Heal’s 25-year legacy and constant focus on innovation to design future-ready solutions aimed at providing best-in-class protection against sophisticated cyber-threats. The launch of Quick Heal’s ‘Lighter Smarter Faster’ suite marks a significant step in the direction of combatting the rapid evolution of the global threat landscape. In its Annual Threat Report 2019, Quick Heal reported more than 973 million malware attacks on desktops and laptops during 2018. More alarming, however, it highlighted how threats such as ransomware, crypto-miners and banking trojans have evolved over time to avoid signature-based detections and deliver advanced attack payloads on systems.

With the launch of ‘its next generation suite, Quick Heal has revamped its superior offerings which includes Quick Heal Total Security, Quick Heal Internet Security and Quick Heal AntiVirus Pro, designed to safeguard the digital lives of consumers from cyberattacks, privacy breaches and other online threats. Backed by industry-leading security technology and advanced features, the brand new range of Quick Heal solutions will go beyond the protection offered by traditional anti-virus solutions.

Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and CEO, said, “Quick Heal was founded with the promise of providing digital citizens with the best and most relevant cybersecurity solutions. In the past 25 years, we have endeavoured to uphold that promise through our commitment to innovation. The launch of the ‘Lighter Smarter Faster’ range is another step towards protecting consumers from new-age threats in the cyber space with state-of-the-art technologies. We remain committed to ensuring the safest digital experience to digital citizens through our range of cutting-edge security offerings.”

Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, said, “Since the launch of its first antivirus back in 1993, Quick Heal has set itself apart for providing the most cutting-edge cybersecurity while consuming the lowest system resources. However, over the past 25 years, threats have evolved exponentially and become more complex and sophisticated. We had realised sometime back that simply adding more security layers to combat the growing evolution of the threat landscape isn’t a sustainable solution. If a cybersecurity solution got too heavy to install or slowed down the system performance too much, consumers would simply stop installing or upgrading it. But, in today’s dynamic, threat-prone digital landscape, not installing security solutions is also not a feasible option. The launch of our next-generation suite addresses both these challenges by delivering ‘Lighter Smarter Faster’ cybersecurity while reducing the load demand on the end-user system. We are confident that the launch will help Quick Heal customers gain a competitive advantage against global threat actors.”