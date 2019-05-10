Pune Municipal Corporation and Smart City Ahmedabad Development Limited projects named Finalist in IDC’s Fifth Annual Smart City Asia Pacific Awards

IDC Government Insights Asia/Pacific opens public voting in its annual search for the top smart city projects in Asia/Pacific in 12 functional e-services categories for the fifth straight year. Out of over 170 smart city project submissions from public and private enterprises in Asia Pacific, only the top 57 projects were named as finalists and qualify for public voting – the second phase in the selection of the annual IDC Smart City Asia Pacific Awards (SCAPA).

Projects from Pune Municipal Corporation and Smart City Ahmedabad Development Limited from India are among the 57 shortlisted finalists.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s 24/7 Water Supply Project has been shortlisted in ‘Smart Water’ Category. The project aims to provide continuous water supply and significantly reduce water loss, using IoT enabled smart water meters to monitor, measure and manage activity across its network to gain an in-depth understanding of the network and respond accordingly to improve its performance. This project aims to achieve a balanced water supply in order to curb losses and illegal water connection in India.

Smart City Ahmedabad Development Limited’s Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) project has been shortlisted in ‘TRANSPORTATION – Transport Infrastructure’ category. The city of Ahmedabad implemented an intelligent transport management system that improves the efficiency of public bus services using a cashless open-loop card system. In addition to automated fare collection, the IoT-driven system manages bus resources, bus maintenance, and transport information, among others. It also collects and analyzes data to help optimize resources, and boost ticket sales.

“Responding to the growing demand from digitally literate citizens for improved services, authorities in India are taking advantage of smart solutions to provide better citizen services. With Pune and Ahmedabad at the forefront when it comes to achieving significant progress under the smart cities mission, the smart solutions deployed by the authorities are equipping these cities to better serve citizens thus aiding in enhancing citizens’ standard of living,” says Vijay Sarathi Gollapalli, Research Manager, Insights Research Group, IDC Asia/Pacific.