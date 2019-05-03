Persistent Systems extends partnership with Trend Micro from endpoint security to virtual server security

Trend Micro Incorporated recently announced that it has been appointed by Persistent Systems to secure its VMware environments, after a successful endpoint security deployment for nearly a decade.

The solutions chosen are Deep Security, Trend Micro’s signature server security solution, and Apex One endpoint security, which Persistent Systems has been using to protect its 11,000 endpoints across the globe for almost ten years.

Featuring a blend of cross-generational security techniques, Deep Security provides multilayered, automated protection and comprehensive visibility needed for today’s increasingly complex IT security tasks. It is also tightly integrated with VMware, allowing it to intuitively protect the VMware infrastructure and automatically shield virtual machines (VMs) from malware and ransomware attacks.

“We were on the lookout for an agent less virus protection solution for our VMware virtualized environment. Trend Micro’s Deep Security helps us protect all the VMs from advanced threats and virus attacks without compromising VM performance. The product has helped us significantly reduce the admin overhead without compromising VM security,” said Sandeep Deshmukh, senior general manager, Technology Excellence, Persistent Systems.

“We were looking for a tool that would reduce operational efforts and achieve cost-efficiency. Trend Micro’s Deep Security really works for us and allows us to reduce operational efforts, and protect virtual machines from malware,” said Parag Karhadkar, senior general manager, Service Excellence, Persistent Systems.

Nilesh Jain, vice president, Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro said, “We are extremely proud that our solutions are able to meet Persistent Systems’ high standards for endpoint and VMware server security. In addition, we also make our Premium Support Program (PSP) available to Persistent Systems, so they can receive prompt guidance for urgent issues and minimize issue escalations.”

Trend Micro’s position as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms since 2002, and in The Forrester Wave Endpoint Security Suites Q2 2018 Report, along with earning the rank of ‘most effective recommended breach detection system’ for two years running by NSS Labs, prompted Persistent Systems to choose Trend Micro over other solutions.