Palo Alto Networks Introduces Prisma

Palo Alto Networks announced Prisma, a new cloud security suite designed to help its customers lead a more secure digital life. The world needs cloud security that is simpler, more secure, and more complete than ever before. It’s the new benchmark in cloud security, transforming the cloud journey by simplifying access, data protection, and application security. Prisma builds on the tremendous success of Palo Alto Networks cloud security products and delivers new experiences only possible with the Prisma suite. With approximately 9,000 enterprise customers, Prisma has quickly become the largest cloud security business in the world.

“Our approach to cloud security is aimed at delivering the best security while embracing the unique needs of the cloud. We provide customers with complete visibility as well as recommended configurations across their entire cloud environment to ensure a strong security posture from the start and consistently prevent attacks,” said Lee Klarich, chief product officer at Palo Alto Networks. “With Prisma, organizations can securely connect office branches and mobile users to the cloud, confidently embrace the use of SaaS applications, and rapidly develop and deploy cloud applications.”

Prisma gives customers what they need to consistently govern access, protect data, and secure applications. The suite consists of four key components: