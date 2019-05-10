Nutanix Expands MultiCloud Solution Portfolio

Nutanix, Inc. announced the continued evolution of its offerings across private and public clouds, further making multicloud computing a reality for its customers. Now Nutanix is extending its Xi Frame desktop-as-a-service solution from the public cloud to the private cloud, enabling the delivery of apps and desktops in a true hybrid cloud environment. In addition, the company is announcing new functionality and additional planned availability zones for its cloud-based disaster recovery (DR) service, Xi Leap.

According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single application runs across clouds remains elusive to most organizations. As companies eagerly seek out ways to make the multi cloud environment a reality, these new updates from Nutanix provide additional capabilities to streamline the implementation of their cloud services deployments.

With Nutanix Xi Frame customers can already access applications and virtual desktops from popular public clouds like AWS and Azure, simply and easily, using any browser and any device. With the latest Xi Frame update running on the Nutanix AHV hypervisor, customers can now extend desktop delivery to their Nutanix private cloud, integrating virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) services with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud platform. Xi Frame desktops can be simultaneously delivered via multiple clouds and managed via a single console for seamless control and administration, providing a true hybrid experience.

In addition to being available to users on AWS and Azure, Xi Frame is now also available to customers worldwide for Nutanix private cloud deployments using AHV. Customers can provision 1000s of virtual desktops in minutes as opposed to weeks enabling them to improve the economics, speed and scale of desktop delivery. IT teams can now select the right cloud – public or private – for their VDI initiatives.

As enterprises continue to embrace cloud services, and enterprise infrastructures become more virtual, data and IT operations are rapidly migrating to the cloud. When done right, cloud-based disaster recovery is an attractive strategy for any size organization to protect their business-critical applications. Nutanix Xi Leap extends the enterprise datacenter to the cloud allowing IT teams to harmonize public and private clouds, and to deliver enhanced availability for critical data and applications. Customers get a natively-integrated DR cloud service, and single pane management, to protect critical workloads running in the datacenter and in a cloud, delivering improved business continuity.