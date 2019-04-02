Matrix to Introduce Security Solutions for Enterprises at SECUTECH INDIA 2019

Matrix is participating in the Secutech India2019 held at Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai from 25th to 27th April 2019. Matrix will be showcasing its IP Video Surveillance and Access Control solutions at the event.

Matrix will be showcasing an enterprise-grade Video Management Solution designed, engineered and built specifically for growing multi-location organizations. The entire solution focuses on automating processes and enhancing efficiency of organizations. We will also be showcasing a new range of Audio compatible and compact Professional Series IP cameras powered by SONY STARVIS series sensors with EXMOR technology. This gives the cameras an edge over others in terms of exceptional low light performance, consistent image quality during varying light conditions (True WDR), better bandwidth optimization and many other features. Furthermore, we will be showcasing our new Extreme series of Network Video Recorder (NVRX) at the event. This NVR is equipped with 4K decoding capacity and characteristics like Cascading (up to 20 NVRs), Camera-wise Recording Retention and Database Level Integration. Moreover, these latest NVRs are also backed with an intelligent software that helps detect threats and send instant notifications for Real-time Security.

Matrix is known for offering technology driven, innovative, futuristic solutions catering to diverse and complex deployments especially for the SMB, SME and Large Enterprises. At this event, Matrix Comsec is going to unveil COSEC ARGO – The Next Generation Door Controller with a blend of performance and aesthetics. The new door controller is equipped with features like 3.5” IPS Touchscreen LCD with Gorilla Glass, Powerful Processor for Ultra-fast User identification, Intuitive User Experience, Vandal Resistant (IK08). Our solution experts will be demonstrating the Standalone Access Control solution and exhibiting the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance system. Or solution experts will also showcase some extraordinary Biometric Door Controllers useful for applications in Time-Attendance, Access Control, Visitor Management, Cafeteria Management and more.

Matrix Telecom domain will be showcasing its Enterprise Meeting Server – PARISAT.An enterprise-grade Video Conferencing Solution, PARISAT MS100 can conduct meetings between people spread across multiple locations and time zones. It brings all the participants face-to-face in a virtual conference. This makes their presence, communication and information sharing as good and as easy as if they all were physically present in a real conference room. With 12-party HD video conferencing, PARISAT brings meetings to life. At the event, Matrix will also highlight ETERNITY NENX, newly launched Unified Communication Platform for SOHO and SMB. Increasing number of Small and Medium organizations are migrating to leverage benefits of IP, for such applications, Matrix ETERNITY NENX is a perfect fit.