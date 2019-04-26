Kingston Joins Indeed For Earth Edition Awareness Campaign On World Earth Day

Kingston has joined hands with InDeed to create a unique social awareness campaign called #EarthEditionDrives. This campaign imagines Earth as a USB Flash Drive, where Kingston aims to subtly draw attention towards the condition of our planet.

The campaign revolves around Kingston’s 64GB Limited Earth Edition USB Drive, which represents Earth. Select members from the industry were given a chance to try these USBs to experience it. The question most of them had was: What happens when you plug in Earth?

Immediately the user’s attention would go to the default flash drive icon that has been replaced with the icon of Earth that is filling up with junk. The drive’s title reconfirms this with ‘Clean Up Before Time’s Up’ – a not so subtle warning about how little time we have.

Driving home the point that we are running out of space – a disturbing parallel with real life – the new USB drive is completely full – All 64 GB of it. Opening the drive shows rows upon rows of junk. Except that this version of junk files tell a harsh story of different types of pollution and the garbage it generates.

Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, Kingston Technology India says, “We are happy to have partnered with Poster scope for this social initiative on World Earth Day. With this high-octane awareness campaign revolving around our 64GB USB drive, we aim to educate our audiences about the ill effects of neglecting Earth, and to motivate them to take appropriate actions. It’s not just about the shock factor; the true purpose of our Earth Edition drive is to educate and encourage everyone to do their bit; one way is by joining hands with NGOs through a microsite link in the junk videos.”

Haresh Nayak, Group MD, Posterscope – whose CSR arm Indeed is behind the project – adds, “You have no other choice. Earth Edition forces you to ‘clean up’ this ‘Earth’ in order to use it, subtly telling you to do the same in real life. This is the kind of campaign that really forces you to think about the planet. Everything, right from the messaging on the package, contents and the USB flash drive is crafted in a way that will make you take a good look in the mirror and consider your actions carefully.”

Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Creative Technologist, Dentsu Webchutney adds, “World Earth Day is our big chance to put the spotlight back on our planet. With some modding we have turned the humble Flash Drive into a mouthpiece for saving the planet that warns you at every step. In fact, even transferring a file results in a modified windows prompt that says There’s not enough space left on Earth. Clean Up Before Time’s Up which sums up not just the campaign but the very need to do this.”

By making use of technology in their #EarthEditionDrives campaign, Kingston Technology & InDeed are giving a reality check and making a strong point which every person should consciously remember and act upon. Fittingly, the campaign is called “Earth Edition” as it doesn’t get more ‘limited edition’ than our planet. So, think about it carefully next time you pollute, is the message Kingston hopes to drive with the campaign.