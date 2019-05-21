iValue Partners with Creador to Boost Growth Plans with $18Mn Investment

Sundara (Mauritius) Limited, an affiliate of Creador has invested $18Mn for a significant minority stake in iValue InfoSolutions Private Limited (iValue). Creador is excited to partner with iValue and support its ambitious growth plans.

The investment will accelerate iValue’s efforts in gaining superior market share in the fast-growing cyber-security market, by expanding to newer geographies, adding newer technology OEM’s to their portfolio, executing larger projects for the current OEMs and growing inorganically through acquisitions that will complement their expertise and offerings.

Excited about the investment, Anand Narayan, Managing Partner at Creador Advisors India LLP said “We are happy to partner with iValue, in one of the fastest growing cyber security markets in the world. Given iValue’s strong market position, Creador’s investment is an opportunity to unlock the transformative potential for iValue’s customers. The investment will enable iValue to enhance its portfolio of offerings and collaborate with larger technology and channel partners. We look forward to working together in years ahead and leverage our combined strengths”.

He further added saying “iValue has established itself as a dominant player with a strong, entrepreneurial leadership team that is a great fit for Creador. We realize the uniqueness iValue brings with their incisive market knowledge and inimitable business framework which helps technology OEM’s to ramp-up their business swiftly. I’m happy that the investment aligns with Creador’s strategy to contribute to India’s success story”.

Digital technologies are transforming the business world. Cyber security attacks are increasing in sophistication through becoming asymmetric and less predictable. iValue helps customers lead this transformation by offering an array of relevant solutions by aligning with the right OEM and System Integrator. This investment will further aid iValue in bringing many popular market leading technologies to their customers.

Speaking of the investment, Sunil Pillai, Managing Director at iValue “We are excited to partner with Creador, they will fuel iValue’s ambitious growth plans aimed in the next 5 years. This investment provides us a significant opportunity to partner with large, fast growing technology vendors and help accelerate iValue’s mission to empower customers in their digital transformation journey. It underscores our long-term commitment to growing expertise in “Digital Asset” protection and Data, Network and Application Management. We are confident that this investment will provide iValue with enhanced strategic and competitive advantage”.

He further added “We also look to benefit from Creador’s experience and grow inorganically through acquisitions of segments that will complement our expertise and offerings. iValue also carries an advantage to exploit Creador’s domain expertise & network amongst their portfolio companies, specially the financial institutions, that will help us gain competitive superiority in terms of structuring projects and deals across OEMs and Partners. We also look forward to creating more jobs in the approaching years”.