Intel and WPI Organized Successful Event Themed ‘Tomorrow’s AI & IOT Trends Unveiled’ in New Delhi

Intel and WPI organized an event on the theme ‘Tomorrow’s AI & IOT Trends Unveiled’ at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. About 16 companies showcased the latest innovations on AI and IOT and more than 50 partners were participated in the event.

In this event, Intel has showcased latest technology and innovation on AI & IoT. Now chipmaker Intel is making artificial intelligence its focus for the future, infusing AI into all applications. Now Intel has changed its image and the attempts of company’s business units to implement AI, advanced analytics and machine learning has generated concrete results in areas such as supply chain, product lifecycle management, product design and production and sales. WPI is also planning to organize roadshow and workshop on the theme of AI and IoT in India.

Established in 1980 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, WPI Group has over 60 sales offices with around 1700 staffs in Greater China and Asia Pacific region including Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Korea forming a solid and complete Asia-Pacific service network.

Intel is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between.