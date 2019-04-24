IceWarp Attains ISO 27001 Certification

IceWarp, an all-in-one email collaboration platform for communication got certified by ISO, adding yet another feather to their hat. Accruing the ISO 27001 Certification has been highly beneficial for IceWarp and will reduce risks and improve internal controls.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard, a specification for an information security management system (ISMS). An ISMS being a framework of policies and procedures that includes every legal, physical and technical control involved in an organization’s information risk management processes. The certification does bring in a massive volume of respect and a sense of security amongst the customers for the respective organization. Receiving the said certification will benefit IceWarp now in showcasing and rationalizing its completeness and rigor of the information security controls it maintains.

In today’s complex environment, Cloud users expect a high level of security and compliance from their service providers, especially companies within highly regulated industries such as Banking, Financial services and Healthcare. IceWarp has designed its cloud based services environment from the grounds up to meet the most advanced data security requirements, giving current and prospective customers the peace of mind that their data is private and secure with IceWarp.

“The audit processes for these internationally respected standards are highly structured and follow a number of stages through which certiﬁcation is validated on objective criteria. We’re delighted to complete these audits for the IceWarp Cloud environment and we believe this will offer assurance to our customers that are mandated to achieve stringent compliance regulations.” commented, Pramod Sharda CEO IceWarp India & Middle East.

However, the 27001 standard does not mandate specific information security controls. It provides an agenda of controls that must be reflected in the code of practice. It further describes an all-inclusive set of information security control objectives and a set of accepted good practice of security controls.

ISO 27001 certification makes up ways for IceWarp to be involved in various organizations. IceWarp can now vouch and be a part of organizations that follow compliance for their information assets. They can furthermore bid for more businesses across the country and have better future endeavours.