Huawei Launches AI-Native Database in Beijing

Huawei launched the AI-Native database GaussDB and the highest-performance distributed storage FusionStorage 8.0 in Beijing. The aim of this launch is to redefine data infrastructure through a Data + Intelligence strategy.

“Humanity is entering the age of an intelligent world,” said David Wang, Huawei Executive Director of the Board and President of ICT Strategy & Marketing. “Data is the new factor of production, and intelligence the new productivity. Heterogeneous, intelligent, and converged databases will become the key data infrastructure of the financial, government, and telecoms industries.”

Committed to building a fully connected, intelligent world, Huawei is a major contributor to ICT infrastructure and smart devices. The leading ICT product and solutions provider continues to invest and innovate in AI computing power, algorithms, and labeled data with many breakthroughs. Mr. Wang added, “AI-Native database GaussDB will help enhance HUAWEI CLOUD’s capabilities and fully unleash the power of diversified computing, which includes x86, ARM, GPU, and NPU computing. We aim to continuously push our AI strategy forward and foster a complete computing ecosystem. Together with our partners, we will move further towards the intelligent world.”

At the launch event, Mr. Wang also reiterated Huawei’s commitment to advancing intelligent industries by innovating together with customers and partners and building a data industry ecosystem on the principles of openness, collaboration, and shared success.

First, GaussDB pioneers the embedding of AI capabilities into the full lifecycle of distributed databases, making their self-O&M, self-tuning, self-diagnosis, and self-healing possible. In online analytical processing (OLAP), online transaction processing (OLTP), and hybrid transaction/analytical processing (HTAP) scenarios, GaussDB uses the optimality theory to create the industry’s first reinforcement learning self-tuning algorithm, improving tuning performance by over 60%.

Secondly, thanks to its innovative heterogeneous computing framework, GaussDB harnesses the power of diversified computing, including x86, ARM, GPU, and NPU computing. In the TPC-DS benchmark test, GaussDB ranked No.1 in terms of performance, 50% higher than the industry average.